Meghan Markle's Return to Instagram: A New Chapter

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has re-entered the social media scene with her new Instagram account, @meghan, marking her first return since 2020.

The Associated Press confirmed on Wednesday that the account indeed belongs to the Duchess. Her inaugural post features a black-and-white video of her on a beach, inscribing 2025 in the sand under a cloudy sky. Within days, the account amassed more than 200,000 followers. Previously, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were part of @KensingtonRoyal, alongside Harry's brother, Prince William, and his spouse, Kate, the Princess of Wales.

In 2019, the couple established their unique online presence with the @SussexRoyal account, illustrating their growing separation from royal duties. The account was discontinued in 2020 as Meghan and Harry announced their withdrawal from official roles. Meghan, a former Instagram favorite during her acting days on 'Suits', had hinted at her return to the platform. In a 2022 interview with The Cut, she teased her return to Instagram, despite earlier expressing concerns about online harassment. By 2023, Meghan and Harry advocated for improved content-moderation policies on social media to protect young people's mental health.

