Haiti's Healthcare Crisis: Hospital Shuts Down Amidst Rising Gang Violence

In a severe blow to Haiti's healthcare system, the University Hospital of Mirebalais has announced its closure due to escalating gang-related violence. An internal memo revealed that the facility, once a critical healthcare provider, had to shut its doors after gangs attacked Mirebalais.

The hospital, known for offering advanced treatments and affordable care, has been transferring patients to nearby hospitals since April. This move comes after the Viv Ansanm gang alliance began attacks in late March, resulting in significant instability in the region.

In a related development, Medecins Sans Frontieres has suspended services following a targeted shooting incident. As gangs tighten their control, the United Nations reports that fewer than a quarter of healthcare facilities in the capital remain operational, signaling a dire need for security and international aid.

