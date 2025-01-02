Left Menu

B-Town Stars Ring in New Year with Ambanis in Jamnagar Bash

Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday and family of Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated New Year's Eve with the Ambani family in Jamnagar. Photos shared on social media revealed a star-studded gathering, with Salman Khan celebrating both New Year and his 59th birthday in the company of close friends and family.

Updated: 02-01-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:56 IST
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Anant Ambani (Image source: Instagram @ananyapanday). Image Credit: ANI
A galaxy of Bollywood stars gathered in Jamnagar to welcome the New Year alongside the Ambani family. Ananya Panday, a notable attendee, shared a vibrant photo from the event on Instagram, posing with fellow celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and others.

Ananya captioned the image with 'Happy shiny friends' and a red heart emoji, highlighting her festive spirit. Dressed elegantly in a cozy black outfit, she was joined by Janhvi Kapoor, who added a splash of color with a multi-hued sweater paired with blue denim.

The star-studded bash also saw the presence of Shah Rukh Khan's family and Salman Khan, the latter marking his 59th birthday in style. The event, reportedly hosted by the Ambani family, featured visual delights as celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, among others, joined the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

