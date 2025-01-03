Left Menu

Farewell to Wayne Osmond: A Heartfelt Tribute to a Musical Legacy

Wayne Osmond, singer, guitarist, and founding member of The Osmonds, passed away at 73. Known for hits like 'One Bad Apple,' the group gained fame in the 1970s. Despite personal challenges, including a brain tumor and hearing loss, Osmond remained joyful and committed to his family and music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 11:29 IST
Farewell to Wayne Osmond: A Heartfelt Tribute to a Musical Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Wayne Osmond, a beloved figure in the music world and a founding member of The Osmonds, has passed away at 73. Known for their chart-topping hits like 'One Bad Apple' and 'Yo-Yo,' the family band was a musical staple during the 1970s.

The news of Osmond's passing was confirmed by his brother Merrill, who shared on Facebook that Wayne died following a massive stroke at a hospital in Salt Lake City. Wayne was lauded for his humility and forgiveness, qualities fondly remembered by his family and fans alike.

Despite significant health struggles, including a brain tumor and substantial hearing loss, Wayne's love for life never waned. He cherished simple joys, such as tending his garden, finding peace away from the music industry's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025