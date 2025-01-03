Honoring Heroes: Acts of Valor Recognized
The article discusses the recognition of extraordinary acts of bravery by multiple recipients of the Medal of Honour and Medal of Valour. President Joe Biden is set to honor six posthumous Medal of Honour recipients from wars like Korea and Vietnam, along with commendable first responders receiving the Medal of Valour.
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden is set to honor distinct acts of valor by bestowing the Medal of Honour posthumously to six heroes and one living recipient during a White House ceremony. The medals recognize bravery exhibited during the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Among the honorees is Army Pvt. Bruno R. Orig, who sacrificed his life during the Battle of Chipyong-ni after saving his comrades. Another hero, Army 1st Lt. Richard E. Cavazos, is remembered for evacuating casualties amid enemy fire. Cavazos later became a four-star general before his 2018 passing.
In conjunction, the Medal of Valour will be awarded to eight first responders who displayed remarkable courage. This includes the Nashville Police officials who neutralized a school shooter on March 27, 2023. Their actions are celebrated as exemplary models of courage and dedication to saving lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
