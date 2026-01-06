Left Menu

AU Demands Israel Revoke Somaliland Recognition

The African Union's Political Affairs Peace and Security council has called for Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland as an independent state. This follows Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sara's controversial visit to Somaliland, which was condemned by Somalia and criticized by the AU Council.

  • Country:
  • Kenya

The African Union's Political Affairs Peace and Security council has issued a stern call for Israel to retract its recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland. This comes after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sara's visit to Somaliland, which has sparked controversy in the region.

Sara's visit occurred just ten days after Israel made the decision to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. The move has been met with strong opposition from Somalia, which regards Somaliland as a breakaway region.

In a post on social media platform X, the AU Council condemned Israel's unilateral recognition of Somaliland, describing it as a significant diplomatic misstep. The council has urged for an immediate revocation of this recognition to maintain regional stability.

