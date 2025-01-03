Left Menu

Rediscovering Roots: Diaspora's Return to Ghana

Keachia Bowers and her husband, part of the Black diaspora granted Ghanaian citizenship, move from Florida to Ghana, fulfilling her late father's dreams. They now run a tour business. This reflects the success of Ghana's 'Year of the Return' program, attracting diaspora with economic and emotional ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:40 IST
In a poignant moment, Keachia Bowers reflects on her roots through a family photo from her father's lap, holding the album 'Africa Stand Alone' by Jamaican reggae band Culture. The memory connects her to Ghana, a place she is set to call home.

Bowers and her husband, Damon Smith, have recently been granted Ghanaian citizenship, a gift from Ghana's 'Beyond the Return' initiative aiming to bridge connections with the Black diaspora. The couple, alongside 522 others, celebrated their new status at a ceremony acknowledging their ancestral ties.

Making the move from Florida to Ghana in 2023, Bowers recounts her father's unfulfilled dream to visit the region. Today, she honors that dream by guiding others in their own journeys of reconnection through her tour business.

