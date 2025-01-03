Rediscovering Roots: Diaspora's Return to Ghana

In a poignant moment, Keachia Bowers reflects on her roots through a family photo from her father's lap, holding the album 'Africa Stand Alone' by Jamaican reggae band Culture. The memory connects her to Ghana, a place she is set to call home.

Bowers and her husband, Damon Smith, have recently been granted Ghanaian citizenship, a gift from Ghana's 'Beyond the Return' initiative aiming to bridge connections with the Black diaspora. The couple, alongside 522 others, celebrated their new status at a ceremony acknowledging their ancestral ties.

Making the move from Florida to Ghana in 2023, Bowers recounts her father's unfulfilled dream to visit the region. Today, she honors that dream by guiding others in their own journeys of reconnection through her tour business.

