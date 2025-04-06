Left Menu

Ensuring Accountability in Waqf Board Operations

BJP president JP Nadda emphasizes that the Waqf Boards should operate within legal frameworks to promote education, healthcare, and employment for the Muslim community. He clarified that the government does not intend to control the boards, but ensure proper management of their assets.

The BJP has clarified its stance on the operation of Waqf Boards, aiming for compliance with legal standards rather than direct control. Party president JP Nadda emphasized this point during a speech marking the BJP's 46th foundation day.

Nadda stated that the boards' assets and funds should focus on advancing education, healthcare, and job opportunities among Muslims. This comes as a stark contrast to practices in countries like Turkey, where governments have taken Waqf properties into their control.

While addressing BJP leaders and members, Nadda accentuated the party's commitment to legal adherence by those managing Waqf Boards, reinforcing that their operations must align with the established rules.

