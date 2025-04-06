Chennai Struggles: Balancing the Batting Order Conundrum

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has expressed concern over the team's top-order balance following a third consecutive Indian Premier League defeat. This continued losing streak reflects poor starts during the powerplay, with Chennai's top order crumbling early against Delhi Capitals.

A valiant effort by Vijay Shankar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who forged an unbeaten 84-run partnership, fell short as Delhi triumphed by 25 runs. This pattern of struggles in the initial overs mirrors Chennai's past two games, where their run rate remained below eight per over.

Fleming acknowledged the difficulty of rearranging the lineup due to IPL restrictions on overseas players. He emphasized the need to enhance batting performance during powerplays to boost overall team stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)