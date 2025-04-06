Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Soldier's Sudden Suicide at Army Camp

A soldier, Sepoy Vijay Kumar, reportedly took his own life using his service rifle at an Army camp in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred during sentry duty, but the motive remains unknown. Kumar, recently returned from leave, was a native of Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Soldier's Sudden Suicide at Army Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at an Army camp in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when Sepoy Vijay Kumar, serving with the 26 Rashtriya Rifles, was on sentry duty. The tragic event took place at Dharmund military hospital at 3.40 am.

Officials have stated that the reasons behind this drastic action remain unclear. Kumar, a Rajasthan native, had returned to duty on March 28 following nearly two months of leave. The body has been moved to Ramban district hospital for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025