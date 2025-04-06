Tragedy Strikes: Soldier's Sudden Suicide at Army Camp

A soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at an Army camp in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when Sepoy Vijay Kumar, serving with the 26 Rashtriya Rifles, was on sentry duty. The tragic event took place at Dharmund military hospital at 3.40 am.

Officials have stated that the reasons behind this drastic action remain unclear. Kumar, a Rajasthan native, had returned to duty on March 28 following nearly two months of leave. The body has been moved to Ramban district hospital for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)