Left Menu

Telugu Star Allu Arjun Secured Bail Amid High-Profile Stampede Case

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail by a Hyderabad court in a case related to the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at his film's premiere. He must furnish sureties and appear before the investigating officer. A hearing had taken place to determine the bail conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:41 IST
Telugu Star Allu Arjun Secured Bail Amid High-Profile Stampede Case
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu actor Allu Arjun received regular bail from a Hyderabad court on Friday in connection with a high-profile case involving the death of a woman in a stampede at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2'. The incident also left her eight-year-old son injured.

Allu Arjun, who had previously been granted interim bail, appeared via video conference to submit his bail application. The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge issued the order after listening to arguments from both the actor's legal team and the police.

Ashok Reddy, Allu Arjun's advocate, confirmed that the court requires the actor to provide two sureties with bonds of Rs 50,000 each and mandates his appearance before the investigating officer this Sunday. The case has led to charges against Arjun, his security, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025