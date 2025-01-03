Telugu Star Allu Arjun Secured Bail Amid High-Profile Stampede Case
Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail by a Hyderabad court in a case related to the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at his film's premiere. He must furnish sureties and appear before the investigating officer. A hearing had taken place to determine the bail conditions.
- Country:
- India
Telugu actor Allu Arjun received regular bail from a Hyderabad court on Friday in connection with a high-profile case involving the death of a woman in a stampede at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2'. The incident also left her eight-year-old son injured.
Allu Arjun, who had previously been granted interim bail, appeared via video conference to submit his bail application. The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge issued the order after listening to arguments from both the actor's legal team and the police.
Ashok Reddy, Allu Arjun's advocate, confirmed that the court requires the actor to provide two sureties with bonds of Rs 50,000 each and mandates his appearance before the investigating officer this Sunday. The case has led to charges against Arjun, his security, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Drama Unfolds: Allu Arjun Awaits Bail Verdict in Fatal Stampede Case
Allu Arjun's Legal Battle: The Tragic Stampede Case
'Pushpa 2' Star Allu Arjun Faces Court in Stampede Case
Theatre stampede case: Hyderabad Police warn action against misleading videos, information
Theatre stampede case: Police grill actor Allu Arjun for over 3 hrs; ask about sequence of events