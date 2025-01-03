Telugu Star Allu Arjun Secured Bail Amid High-Profile Stampede Case

Telugu actor Allu Arjun received regular bail from a Hyderabad court on Friday in connection with a high-profile case involving the death of a woman in a stampede at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2'. The incident also left her eight-year-old son injured.

Allu Arjun, who had previously been granted interim bail, appeared via video conference to submit his bail application. The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge issued the order after listening to arguments from both the actor's legal team and the police.

Ashok Reddy, Allu Arjun's advocate, confirmed that the court requires the actor to provide two sureties with bonds of Rs 50,000 each and mandates his appearance before the investigating officer this Sunday. The case has led to charges against Arjun, his security, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)