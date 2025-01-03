Murder Mystery in Chhattisgarh: Journalist Found Dead

The tragic discovery of a journalist's body in Chhattisgarh has sparked an intense investigation. Mukesh Chandrakar, known for his work as a freelance journalist and YouTuber, was found dead in a septic tank at a property owned by a local contractor.

Police identified the location by tracking Chandrakar's mobile and have since registered a murder case. Several suspects are currently being interrogated, although specific details about any involvement by the contractor remain undisclosed.

The journalist was previously involved in reporting on corruption in road construction, raising suspicions about a possible motive. Authorities, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, have promised swift justice.

