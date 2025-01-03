Left Menu

Murder Mystery in Chhattisgarh: Journalist Found Dead

The body of Mukesh Chandrakar, a freelance journalist, was discovered in a septic tank on a contractor's property in Bijapur city, Chhattisgarh. His disappearance on January 1 led to a police investigation, resulting in a murder case and the detention of suspects. The motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:26 IST
Murder Mystery in Chhattisgarh: Journalist Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of a journalist's body in Chhattisgarh has sparked an intense investigation. Mukesh Chandrakar, known for his work as a freelance journalist and YouTuber, was found dead in a septic tank at a property owned by a local contractor.

Police identified the location by tracking Chandrakar's mobile and have since registered a murder case. Several suspects are currently being interrogated, although specific details about any involvement by the contractor remain undisclosed.

The journalist was previously involved in reporting on corruption in road construction, raising suspicions about a possible motive. Authorities, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, have promised swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025