Transatlantic Trade: UK Seeks Common Ground Amid Tariff Tensions

British finance minister Rachel Reeves met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington to discuss a UK-U.S. trade deal amid concerns over Trump's tariffs. Reeves emphasized shared prosperity and caution against rushing a deal, especially concerning food standards and post-Brexit EU trade barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:10 IST
Rachel Reeves

In a significant move towards strengthening transatlantic trade ties, British finance minister Rachel Reeves met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington. The high-profile discussion centered on establishing a UK-U.S. trade deal amidst the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial import tariffs.

Reeves stressed the importance of the UK-U.S. relationship in driving economic prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic. However, she cautioned against hasty agreements, particularly in light of maintaining food standards that could affect Britain's trade dynamics with the European Union.

Additionally, the meeting set the stage for a broader dialogue at an imminent UK-EU Summit, where Reeves is expected to address post-Brexit trade barriers alongside other European leaders while continuing to engage with global economic concerns, including those posed by China's export model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

