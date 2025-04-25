Thrilling Victories in Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League Light Up Gurugram

In a thrilling showcase of skill and determination, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Marathi Vultures emerged triumphant in the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) men's games held at Gurugram University. The Marathi Vultures currently top the points table with 13 points, closely pursued by the Punjabi Tigers at 12 points and the Tamil Lions with 10 points.

Thursday's matches were graced by the presence of distinguished chief guests, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Ajay Kumar, and Brigadier S.K. Sareen of the Indian Army. Both applauded the exceptional performances, with Kumar expressing immense pride in the players' passionate display on the mat.

The day's first encounter saw the Tamil Lions narrowly overcoming a formidable Bhojpuri Leopards 35-33, thanks to a critical Super Raid. Meanwhile, the Punjabi Tigers showcased their dominance in a high-scoring 47-39 victory over the Telugu Panthers. Lastly, the Marathi Vultures delivered a comprehensive 52-35 win against the Haryanvi Sharks, maintaining control throughout with impressive raids and tackles.

(With inputs from agencies.)