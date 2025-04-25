Left Menu

Thrilling Victories in Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League Light Up Gurugram

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League witnessed thrilling victories from Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Marathi Vultures in Gurugram. Marathi Vultures lead the table, followed by Punjabi Tigers and Tamil Lions. Dignitaries praised the performances, with women's matches set to continue the excitement. The finals are scheduled for April end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:11 IST
Thrilling Victories in Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League Light Up Gurugram
GI-PKL action (Photo: GI-PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling showcase of skill and determination, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Marathi Vultures emerged triumphant in the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) men's games held at Gurugram University. The Marathi Vultures currently top the points table with 13 points, closely pursued by the Punjabi Tigers at 12 points and the Tamil Lions with 10 points.

Thursday's matches were graced by the presence of distinguished chief guests, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Ajay Kumar, and Brigadier S.K. Sareen of the Indian Army. Both applauded the exceptional performances, with Kumar expressing immense pride in the players' passionate display on the mat.

The day's first encounter saw the Tamil Lions narrowly overcoming a formidable Bhojpuri Leopards 35-33, thanks to a critical Super Raid. Meanwhile, the Punjabi Tigers showcased their dominance in a high-scoring 47-39 victory over the Telugu Panthers. Lastly, the Marathi Vultures delivered a comprehensive 52-35 win against the Haryanvi Sharks, maintaining control throughout with impressive raids and tackles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025