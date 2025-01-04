Unity at Ajmer Dargah: A Message of Harmony from Prime Minister Modi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju honored the Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Dargah by presenting a ceremonial chadar from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This act underscores the continual support from the government to the revered Sufi shrine.

During his visit, Rijiju read out the prime minister's message advocating for religious harmony. He also launched a new web portal and the 'Garib Nawaz' app, enhancing the pilgrim's experience. An operations manual for conducting Urs ceremonies was introduced, reflecting the government's effort to ensure peaceful prayers for all attendees.

Security was tightened as Rijiju traveled from Jaipur to Ajmer, with local BJP leaders receiving him. Despite ongoing legal controversies regarding the dargah's historical roots, Rijiju emphasized the importance of nationwide harmony across religious divides, encouraging mutual respect and peace for all faiths.

