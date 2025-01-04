Left Menu

IIJS Signature 2025: Gem and Jewellery Industry on a Glittering Path to Rs 35,000 Crore

The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature 2025, inaugurated at Jio World Convention Centre, could generate business worth Rs 35,000 crore. The show, with 1,700 exhibitors and 3,400 stalls, is a trendsetter for the industry. Expectations include government support for budgetary allocations and positive impact of reduced duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:14 IST
IIJS Signature 2025: Gem and Jewellery Industry on a Glittering Path to Rs 35,000 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature 2025, expected to generate revenue between Rs 30,000-35,000 crore, was inaugurated at the Jio World Convention Centre. The event, earmarked as a trendsetter in the gem and jewellery sector, is among the world's largest B2B shows.

The exhibition features 3,400 stalls and over 1,700 exhibitors, attracting international buyers from 60 countries. The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is confident of significant revenue generation as retailers manage large inventories.

Anticipating a boost from government support, including reduced duties on gold and silver, GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah noted positive trends such as the opening of new retail stores and increased foreign investments, underscoring buoyant industry confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025