IIJS Signature 2025: Gem and Jewellery Industry on a Glittering Path to Rs 35,000 Crore

The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature 2025, expected to generate revenue between Rs 30,000-35,000 crore, was inaugurated at the Jio World Convention Centre. The event, earmarked as a trendsetter in the gem and jewellery sector, is among the world's largest B2B shows.

The exhibition features 3,400 stalls and over 1,700 exhibitors, attracting international buyers from 60 countries. The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is confident of significant revenue generation as retailers manage large inventories.

Anticipating a boost from government support, including reduced duties on gold and silver, GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah noted positive trends such as the opening of new retail stores and increased foreign investments, underscoring buoyant industry confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)