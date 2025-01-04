Massive Cleanup Success Transforms Yagamso River

In an impactful initiative, more than 12.96 tonnes of garbage were extracted from Yagamso River during an extensive cleanup drive on Saturday.

The event, spearheaded by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) alongside the Capital Police's 'Police Ajin' initiative, witnessed active community involvement, including residents, police personnel, and local leaders.

Supported by Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, the event attracted over 200 volunteers, marking a collaborative effort to promote sustainable environmental practices.

