Tragedy Strikes: British Royal Connection in New Orleans Attack

Edward Pettifer, 31, from London, was one of the victims identified in the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans. His stepmother had once been a nanny to Prince William and Harry, linking Pettifer to the British royal family.

In a tragic turn of events, Pettifer was among 14 people killed when a U.S. Army veteran rammed a truck into a crowd, pledging allegiance to Islamic State. The Pettifer family expressed their devastation through a statement from London's Metropolitan Police.

Both Prince William and King Charles have offered their condolences. William, along with his wife Kate, expressed being 'shocked and saddened' while King Charles extended his sympathies personally to the family. Pettifer's intimate ties to the royal family are further exemplified by his stepbrother Tom's role as a page at William's 2011 wedding.

