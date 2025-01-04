Tragedy Strikes: British Royal Connection in New Orleans Attack
Edward Pettifer, a Londoner and former British royal connection, was among 14 killed in a New Orleans attack. The incident, executed by a U.S. Army veteran with ties to Islamic State, left the Pettifer family and the British royals in mourning. Condolences from Prince William and King Charles highlight the deep personal loss.
Edward Pettifer, 31, from London, was one of the victims identified in the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans. His stepmother had once been a nanny to Prince William and Harry, linking Pettifer to the British royal family.
In a tragic turn of events, Pettifer was among 14 people killed when a U.S. Army veteran rammed a truck into a crowd, pledging allegiance to Islamic State. The Pettifer family expressed their devastation through a statement from London's Metropolitan Police.
Both Prince William and King Charles have offered their condolences. William, along with his wife Kate, expressed being 'shocked and saddened' while King Charles extended his sympathies personally to the family. Pettifer's intimate ties to the royal family are further exemplified by his stepbrother Tom's role as a page at William's 2011 wedding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
King Charles III: Unity and Resilience Amid Health Journey
King Charles' Message: A New Chapter in Tradition
King Charles III is set to focus on healthcare workers in his traditional Christmas message
King Charles III focuses Christmas message on healthcare workers in year marked by royal illnesses
King Charles III Honors WWII Heroes and Community Resilience in Heartfelt Christmas Message