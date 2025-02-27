Left Menu

Trump's Historic Second State Visit Invitation from King Charles

Donald Trump accepted an invitation from King Charles for a second state visit to Britain, marking a historic occurrence for a U.S. President. His previous visit, hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth, attracted protests and set Trump apart as part of a select group of American leaders extended such an honor.

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - In a significant diplomatic gesture, King Charles extended an invitation to Donald Trump for a state visit to Britain, making Trump the first U.S. President in modern times to receive such an honor twice. The invitation was delivered by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a press conference at the White House, which Trump promptly accepted.

The decision brings back memories of Trump's first state visit in June 2019, under the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth, where he participated in lavish ceremonies and met with the British royalty. Trump's prior visit placed him among a handful of U.S. Presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, who were invited for official state visits in Queen Elizabeth's unprecedented 70-year-long reign.

However, Trump's visits have also been marked by controversy and substantial opposition. His 2018 trip incurred significant costs for policing, given the sizable protests against his visit. The resources allocated to maintaining security during his stays reflect the polarization his presence evokes in the UK.

