Trailblazing Women Officers Embark on Historic Marine Expedition

In an ambitious endeavor, the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel 'Tarini,' with two trailblazing women officers on board, embarked on the most demanding stretch of its expedition. Leaving New Zealand's Lyttelton Port, the vessel is headed to the Falkland Islands, marking a significant chapter in its double-handed circumnavigation journey.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition embodies India's burgeoning maritime exploration capabilities. Navigated by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, 'Tarini' exemplifies both national pride and the indomitable spirit of adventure. The voyage has garnered attention from various communities, with significant support and interaction, including from New Zealand's Maori community.

Throughout their stay in Lyttelton, the crew focused on essential maintenance, preparing for the daunting passage across the Southern Ocean and Drake Passage before finally crossing Cape Horn. Weather challenges loom ahead with strong winds, but the spirit of naval camaraderie and determination defines the mission. This expedition underscores not only the prowess of the Indian Navy but also the courage and resilience of its women officers.

