Meghalayan Artist Honors U Tirot Sing with Dhaka Sculpture

Renowned Indian artist and filmmaker Raphael Warjri recently celebrated the unveiling of his sculpture honoring U Tirot Sing, a prominent freedom fighter from Meghalaya. Commissioned by the Meghalayan government, this artwork was inaugurated in Dhaka, underscoring U Tirot Sing's historic connection to the city, where he was imprisoned and ultimately died.

In a statement to ANI, Warjri expressed his gratitude to the government of Meghalaya for entrusting him with the project. "Our freedom fighter project for the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was particularly meaningful, given U Tirot Sing's ties to the city," Warjri said, emphasizing the successful completion of the statue as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav' celebrations.

Warjri views his artistic contributions as a means to elevate cultural and national identity, stating, "My involvement in art transcends mere execution; it is about cultural projection." He is currently collaborating with various organizations, including MES 101 Area, ICAR, and the Archaeological Survey of India, to further champion Meghalaya's rich cultural heritage.

