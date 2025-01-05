Stars and Icons Honored: Biden's Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony
President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 distinguished figures across various fields at a White House ceremony. Honorees included political leaders, civil rights activists, and entertainers. Biden emphasized their contributions to American culture and global peace. Posthumous awards were also presented.
On a cold Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden honored 19 esteemed individuals with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony at the White House. The award recognizes exemplary contributions to the nation and world.
Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and Denzel Washington were among the honorees, drawing applause from attendees. Posthumous awards were given to figures like Robert F. Kennedy and George W. Romney. Biden expressed admiration for their legacy and impact.
Awardees from diverse fields, including chef José Andrés and musician Bono, received praise for their societal contributions. The recognition acknowledges efforts toward American culture and public service.
