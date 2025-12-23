Nepal's Political Leaders Unite for March 5 General Election

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki met with former prime ministers and leaders from three major political parties, including Sher Bahadur Deuba, K P Sharma Oli, and Pushpakamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' to discuss the forthcoming March 5 general election.

The significant assembly marks a collaborative effort to stabilize the political landscape after the recent collapse of the Oli-led government due to a Gen Z-led movement. This meeting, initiated by President Ramchandra Paudel, highlighted the leaders' commitment to ensuring a smooth electoral process.

At the meeting, the consensus was reached to organize a gathering at Prime Minister Karki's residence to further deliberate on election preparations. The President underscored the importance of these elections in navigating Nepal out of its prevailing political challenges.

