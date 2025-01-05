Odisha Gears Up for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Modi arrives on January 8 to inaugurate the event the next day, while Murmu meets Trinidad and Tobago President before conferring awards. Officials prepare for the high-profile gathering.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are set to mark their presence at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, hosted for the first time in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.
Odisha's chief secretary, Manoj Ahuja, emphasized readiness for the event, urging departments to maintain an unblemished arrangement for dignitaries.
An official schedule indicates that the Prime Minister will arrive by special IAF aircraft from Andhra Pradesh, participating in the event's opening and departing by midday. Meanwhile, President Murmu's agenda includes a meeting with Trinidad and Tobago's President, concluding by presenting the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
