Laughter in Uniform: Prakash Mishra's Humorous Memoirs Unveiled

Former IPS officer Prakash Mishra's memoir, 'Comedy in Khakee,' reveals the humorous side of policing. Detailing pranks and amusing anecdotes from his career, Mishra reflects on the levity amidst the seriousness of police life. His 198-page book provides a comedic glimpse into the world of law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:29 IST
Prakash Mishra, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer known for his deft handling of protests and violence, is set to release his memoir, 'Comedy in Khakee.' The book promises to reveal the lighter aspects of his storied career, offering amusing incidents and playful anecdotes from his time in uniform.

The memoir provides an engaging account of Mishra's journey, detailing his escapades from his school days to his tenure in various high-ranking police positions. Known for pranking peers during his formative years, Mishra brings humor to tales from his service, such as a deputy inspector general's comical bathroom malfunction.

Slated for a January 11 release in Delhi, the 198-page memoir is a celebration of humor's role in law enforcement. It reflects on the importance of laughter in a field often dominated by seriousness, sharing stories that add a touch of levity to the narrative of policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

