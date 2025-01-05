Left Menu

Sunil Gavaskar Sparks Talk: Trophy Snub at Border-Gavaskar Series

Sunil Gavaskar expressed dissatisfaction after not being invited to present the Border-Gavaskar trophy, named after him and Allan Border, to Australia, who won the Test series. Despite being at the venue, Gavaskar was not called on stage, sparking disappointment over perceived oversight in acknowledgement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:47 IST
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar voiced his disappointment as he was overlooked for the trophy presentation at the Border-Gavaskar series finale, despite the trophy bearing his name along with Allan Border's. Australia's triumph over India in the Test series was capped off without Gavaskar's presence on stage.

Border, co-namesake of the trophy, was present to hand it over to the victorious Australian team. Gavaskar, however, remained sidelined even though he was at the venue, a decision that has stirred conversations around due recognition and respect in the sport.

The historic rivalry between India and Australia, intensified through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 1996, hit a high with record-breaking attendance figures. Yet, Gavaskar's absence from the presentation highlighted a gap in honours that Cricket Australia later acknowledged as an oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

