Sunil Gavaskar Sparks Talk: Trophy Snub at Border-Gavaskar Series

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar voiced his disappointment as he was overlooked for the trophy presentation at the Border-Gavaskar series finale, despite the trophy bearing his name along with Allan Border's. Australia's triumph over India in the Test series was capped off without Gavaskar's presence on stage.

Border, co-namesake of the trophy, was present to hand it over to the victorious Australian team. Gavaskar, however, remained sidelined even though he was at the venue, a decision that has stirred conversations around due recognition and respect in the sport.

The historic rivalry between India and Australia, intensified through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 1996, hit a high with record-breaking attendance figures. Yet, Gavaskar's absence from the presentation highlighted a gap in honours that Cricket Australia later acknowledged as an oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)