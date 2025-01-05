Ayodhya's Grand Fest: A Year of Divine Celebration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to perform the 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple on January 11. This marks the beginning of a three-day celebration commemorating the first anniversary of the consecration of Lord Ram's statue.

The event, known as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi,' will span from January 11 to 13, as reported by the UP government. The festivities will include a cultural program inauguration by Adityanath at Angad Tila near the Ram temple, along with the release of devotional songs by prominent singers.

According to Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the event celebrates a year since the temple's establishment. It will feature kirtans and musical performances across Ayodhya, facilitating public engagement and spiritual enrichment. Invitations are extended nationwide for participation.

