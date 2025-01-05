Decoding the Enigma: A Million-Dollar Prize to Crack the Indus Script

The enigma of the Indus Valley script, unsolved for over a century, now comes with a million-dollar incentive for its decipherers. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the prize during an international conference commemorating a hundred years since Sir John Marshall's discovery of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Stalin emphasized that the Indus Valley Civilisation predates Aryan migrations and may have spoken a Dravidian language. He highlighted the Dravidian influence in the civilisation's symbols, such as the bull, and the similarities with Tamil cultural elements like ancient literature and architecture.

The initiative, organized by Tamil Nadu's Archaeology Department and the Indus Research Centre, aims to encourage global scholars to solve the Indus script puzzle. The state also announced funding for research chairs and annual awards to recognize tireless scholars exploring Tamil culture's antiquity.

