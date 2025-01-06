Timothee Chalamet Teases Jake Gyllenhaal in Denis Villeneuve Race

Timothee Chalamet injected some humor into the friendly rivalry between himself and Jake Gyllenhaal regarding who has collaborated more with esteemed director Denis Villeneuve. Speaking at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Chalamet playfully announced his advantage by citing the total number of production days spent on projects, jokingly asserting his lead.

The jest came during a presentation where Chalamet and 'Arrival' star Amy Adams awarded Villeneuve with a Visionary Award for his work on 'Dune: Part Two'. In a nod to Gyllenhaal's starring roles in Villeneuve's 2013 films, 'Prisoners' and 'Enemy', Chalamet quipped about his own principal roles in the director's later and larger productions.

Chalamet expressed deep admiration for Villeneuve, referring to him as a 'terrific director' and aspiring mentor. He humorously mentioned reminding Villeneuve regularly that if destiny allows, he hopes to be the actor with whom Villeneuve collaborates most. They share an eight-year friendship, yet Chalamet remarked on Villeneuve's enduring mystery and rare artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)