Golden Globe Awards 2025: Angelina Jolie's Dazzling Comeback

The highly-anticipated 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards unfolded at the Beverly Hilton, kicking off the 2025 awards season. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the event was a magnet for A-list celebrities from both film and television industries.

A standout moment was actress Angelina Jolie arriving with her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie. Both fashion icons made a statement on the red carpet, with Angelina in a semi-sheer metallic gown and Zahara in a white dress with a black embroidered tree design.

Angelina Jolie's nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role as opera legend Maria Callas in 'Maria' highlighted a pivotal career moment and comeback for the actress. Her portrayal has drawn critical praise, marking an impressive return to the awards scene.

Hollywood's elite, including Cynthia Erivo, Cate Blanchett, and Ariana Grande, added to the night's glamour. Streamed live on CBS and accessible on Paramount+ and Lionsgate Play in India, the ceremony celebrated top achievements in film and television.

Global stars like Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, and Dwayne Johnson served as presenters, while Viola Davis received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson the Carol Burnett Award, recognizing their remarkable contributions to the film and TV industry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)