Left Menu

82nd Golden Globe Awards: Honoring Excellence in Film and Television

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in film and television. 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Pérez' were among the top winners, with standout performances recognized in categories including drama, comedy, and musical. The ceremony also highlighted exceptional talent across various media formats, including direction and screenplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:49 IST
82nd Golden Globe Awards: Honoring Excellence in Film and Television

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held on Sunday, showcased the finest in film and television, awarding honors to leading performers and productions. 'The Brutalist' took home the award for Best Drama Film, while 'Emilia Pérez' was celebrated as both the Best Comedy or Musical Film and Best Non-English Language Film.

In the television segments, 'Shōgun' emerged victorious as the Best Drama Series, and 'Hacks' earned the title of Best Comedy or Musical Series. Individual performances shone brightly, with Fernanda Torres earning accolades for Best Female Actor in a Drama, and Jean Smart being recognized for her comedic talents in 'Hacks'.

The event also spotlighted achievements in direction, with Brady Corbet taking the Best Director prize for 'The Brutalist', and the Best Screenplay award going to Peter Straughan for 'Conclave'. Musical and animated contributions were celebrated with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross's work in original score and the animated film 'Flow'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025