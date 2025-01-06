82nd Golden Globe Awards: Honoring Excellence in Film and Television

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held on Sunday, showcased the finest in film and television, awarding honors to leading performers and productions. 'The Brutalist' took home the award for Best Drama Film, while 'Emilia Pérez' was celebrated as both the Best Comedy or Musical Film and Best Non-English Language Film.

In the television segments, 'Shōgun' emerged victorious as the Best Drama Series, and 'Hacks' earned the title of Best Comedy or Musical Series. Individual performances shone brightly, with Fernanda Torres earning accolades for Best Female Actor in a Drama, and Jean Smart being recognized for her comedic talents in 'Hacks'.

The event also spotlighted achievements in direction, with Brady Corbet taking the Best Director prize for 'The Brutalist', and the Best Screenplay award going to Peter Straughan for 'Conclave'. Musical and animated contributions were celebrated with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross's work in original score and the animated film 'Flow'.

