End of an Era: Archbishop Justin Welby Resigns Amid Scandal

The tenure of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ends as investigations reveal he did not report serial abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps. The findings show Welby was notified of John Smyth's abuse in 2013, but failed to alert authorities.

As he resigns, Welby will ceremonially lay down his bishop's crozier, marking the conclusion of his ministry. Most of his responsibilities will transition to Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell. This decision comes after a detailed report criticized Welby's lack of action when he was informed about the abuse soon after becoming archbishop.

The Makin Review report implicates Welby in failing to prevent further abuse by the late John Smyth, a well-known lawyer accused of abusing numerous boys and young men. Welby's departure highlights lasting issues of accountability within the Church of England, noted in a 2022 inquiry that stresses systemic shortcomings in handling abuse cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)