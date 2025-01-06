Left Menu

Breaking the Glass Ceiling: First Woman Leads Major Vatican Department

Pope Francis has made a historic appointment by naming Sister Simona Brambilla as the first woman to lead a major Vatican department overseeing Catholic religious orders. This significant change continues Francis's trend of promoting women to leadership roles in the Vatican during his papacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, Pope Francis appointed Sister Simona Brambilla as the first woman to head a major Vatican department. She will oversee the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, replacing Brazilian Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz.

Francis's decision marks a significant departure from tradition as he continues to empower women within the Vatican's leadership during his papacy. Previously, women had been appointed to second-in-command positions, but never to lead an office. Brambilla's role as "prefect" highlights a progressive shift in the church's governance.

The Vatican press office announced her leadership role but did not specify the division of responsibilities between Brambilla and the newly appointed "pro-prefect," Spanish Cardinal Angel Fernández Artime. Other women appointments during Francis's tenure include positions in the Vatican's development, family life, and press offices, as well as the historic appointment of Barbara Jatta as head of the Vatican Museums in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

