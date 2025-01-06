Left Menu

Call to Rename India Gate to Bharat Mata Dwar Gains Momentum

Jamal Siddiqui, president of the BJP's minority morcha, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename India Gate to 'Bharat Mata Dwar.' Siddiqui argues that this would honor patriots and align with the government's efforts to remove remnants of colonial and Mughal influence in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jamal Siddiqui, the BJP minority morcha chief, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename the iconic India Gate, suggesting 'Bharat Mata Dwar' as a fitting new name. The proposal highlights a shift towards acknowledging and honoring India's freedom fighters.

Siddiqui's letter emphasizes the Modi government's strides in shedding vestiges of British and Mughal rule, noting that symbolic gestures such as replacing the statue of King George V with that of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate demonstrate a commitment to national pride.

This latest renaming initiative aligns with previous changes, including the transformation of Aurangzeb Road into A P J Kalam Road and Raj Path into Kartavya Path, showcasing a broader effort to reconnect India's landmarks with its rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

