Aditya Birla and Nitin Mukesh Unveil Bhaj Govindam at Kolkata Festival

In a grand celebration at Kolkata's Kala Mandir, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, and renowned singer Nitin Mukesh, unveiled 'Bhaj Govindam' at Aditya Utsav 2025. This initiative, held under Sagit Kala Mandir's banner, serves as a tribute to the late visionary founder, Basant Kumar Birla.

Aditya Birla Group, lauded for promoting ancient Indian spirituality, aims to make this devotional work by Adi Shankaracharya more accessible worldwide. Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Paudwal, and their ensemble delivered the lyrical presentation, which was praised by Kumar Mangalam Birla for connecting audiences to the profound prayers.

Bhaj Govindam, the soulful creation authored by Adi Shankaracharya, encourages devotion and simplicity in prayer. Birla emphasized the group's commitment to bringing such treasured spiritual pieces to global listeners. The Bhaj Govindam caller tune will soon reach international audiences, further expanding its spiritual impact.

