Left Menu

Aditya Birla and Nitin Mukesh Unveil Bhaj Govindam at Kolkata Festival

Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group and singer Nitin Mukesh launched the devotional 'Bhaj Govindam' at Aditya Utsav 2025 in Kolkata. The event, honoring late founder Basant Kumar Birla, featured performances by Anuradha Paudwal, aiming to promote ancient Indian spirituality globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:38 IST
Aditya Birla and Nitin Mukesh Unveil Bhaj Govindam at Kolkata Festival
Kumar Mangalam Birla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand celebration at Kolkata's Kala Mandir, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, and renowned singer Nitin Mukesh, unveiled 'Bhaj Govindam' at Aditya Utsav 2025. This initiative, held under Sagit Kala Mandir's banner, serves as a tribute to the late visionary founder, Basant Kumar Birla.

Aditya Birla Group, lauded for promoting ancient Indian spirituality, aims to make this devotional work by Adi Shankaracharya more accessible worldwide. Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Paudwal, and their ensemble delivered the lyrical presentation, which was praised by Kumar Mangalam Birla for connecting audiences to the profound prayers.

Bhaj Govindam, the soulful creation authored by Adi Shankaracharya, encourages devotion and simplicity in prayer. Birla emphasized the group's commitment to bringing such treasured spiritual pieces to global listeners. The Bhaj Govindam caller tune will soon reach international audiences, further expanding its spiritual impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025