Karnataka's Cinematic Showcase: 16th Bangalore International Film Festival Announced

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled plans for the 16th Bangalore International Film Festival set to take place from March 1 to 8, 2023. The event will showcase around 200 films representing over 60 countries, highlighting Bengaluru's prominence in the cinema world.

Significantly, the festival's budget has increased to Rs 9 crore, up from last year's Rs 7 crore allocation. As part of the expansion, the festival will screen films at multiple locations, including Orion Mall, Suchitra Cinema, Cultural Academy, and Dr Ambarish Auditorium.

This year's theme, 'Garden of Peace of All Communities,' promises diverse storytelling opportunities. The government continues its commitment to supporting the Kannada film industry by reviewing films for subsidies and planning the development of 'Chitranagari' in Mysuru.

