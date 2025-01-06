Left Menu

Karnataka's Cinematic Showcase: 16th Bangalore International Film Festival Announced

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the 16th Bangalore International Film Festival to be held from March 1-8, 2023. The festival will feature around 200 films from over 60 countries. With a budget increase to Rs 9 crore, the festival aims at strengthening Bengaluru's status as a cinema culture hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:13 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled plans for the 16th Bangalore International Film Festival set to take place from March 1 to 8, 2023. The event will showcase around 200 films representing over 60 countries, highlighting Bengaluru's prominence in the cinema world.

Significantly, the festival's budget has increased to Rs 9 crore, up from last year's Rs 7 crore allocation. As part of the expansion, the festival will screen films at multiple locations, including Orion Mall, Suchitra Cinema, Cultural Academy, and Dr Ambarish Auditorium.

This year's theme, 'Garden of Peace of All Communities,' promises diverse storytelling opportunities. The government continues its commitment to supporting the Kannada film industry by reviewing films for subsidies and planning the development of 'Chitranagari' in Mysuru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

