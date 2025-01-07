Left Menu

Golden Globes and Entertainment Milestones: From The Vivienne's Passing to Disney-Fubo Merger

The entertainment world saw significant developments, including the passing of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star, The Vivienne. The Golden Globes honored films like 'The Brutalist' and TV series like 'Shogun'. In industry news, Disney's Hulu + Live TV merges with Fubo, and Netflix ventures into live programming with WWE.

Updated: 07-01-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:31 IST
The entertainment sector witnessed a series of noteworthy events recently. James Lee Williams, better known as The Vivienne from 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK,' tragically passed away at the age of 32, leaving fans and loved ones in mourning.

At the Golden Globe Awards, 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' were major movie winners, with Adrien Brody securing the best drama film actor, while FX's 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' triumphed in the television category. Meanwhile, Demi Moore received her first acting award for her role in 'The Substance.'

In business developments, Disney's Hulu + Live TV announced a merger with FuboTV, paving the way for a new sports streaming venture. Additionally, Netflix plans to stream 'Raw,' marking its foray into live programming with WWE, reaching global audiences and expanding its content offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

