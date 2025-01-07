Pushpa 2 Stampede: Actor Allu Arjun's Hospital Visit amid Legal Tension

Telugu film star Allu Arjun paid a visit to a young boy at a private hospital, offering support after the child was injured in a stampede at the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2. The visit comes amid legal troubles for the actor, who has been implicated in a related case.

Security was tightened for Allu Arjun's visit, which had initially been scheduled for January 5 but was delayed. He was included as accused No 11 in a case following the tragic stampede where a woman lost her life and her young son was critically injured. Telangana State Film Development Corporation's Chairman, Dil Raju, accompanied Arjun during his hospital visit.

The actor expressed deep concern for the boy's recovery, though he was advised against visiting earlier due to legal restrictions. The incident at Sandhya theatre on December 4 stirred significant unrest, leading to charges not only against Arjun but also his security team and the theatre management. The actor's legal journey saw him receive interim bail on December 14, followed by regular bail on January 3.

