Left Menu

Pushpa 2 Stampede: Actor Allu Arjun's Hospital Visit amid Legal Tension

Telugu actor Allu Arjun visited a boy injured in a stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere. The visit followed legal tensions, as Arjun was added to a case involving a woman's death and her son's injury. He received interim bail, and the case highlights ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:47 IST
Pushpa 2 Stampede: Actor Allu Arjun's Hospital Visit amid Legal Tension
actor
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu film star Allu Arjun paid a visit to a young boy at a private hospital, offering support after the child was injured in a stampede at the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2. The visit comes amid legal troubles for the actor, who has been implicated in a related case.

Security was tightened for Allu Arjun's visit, which had initially been scheduled for January 5 but was delayed. He was included as accused No 11 in a case following the tragic stampede where a woman lost her life and her young son was critically injured. Telangana State Film Development Corporation's Chairman, Dil Raju, accompanied Arjun during his hospital visit.

The actor expressed deep concern for the boy's recovery, though he was advised against visiting earlier due to legal restrictions. The incident at Sandhya theatre on December 4 stirred significant unrest, leading to charges not only against Arjun but also his security team and the theatre management. The actor's legal journey saw him receive interim bail on December 14, followed by regular bail on January 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025