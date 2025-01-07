Saluting the Brave: Shaurya Samman 2025

Lucknow witnessed a gripping tribute to the nation's martyrs at the annual Shaurya Samman 2025. Hosted at the Taj Mahal Hotel, ITV Network and India News paid homage to 17 fallen heroes from Uttar Pradesh, who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The distinguished ceremony saw Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading the tribute, alongside notable dignitaries such as Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Families of the honourees received accolades, affirming the state's unwavering commitment to its defenders and their families.

CM Yogi highlighted the valorous contributions of UP's soldiers, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. The event reiterated the state's progress towards security, law enforcement, and development, underscoring the significant role of its law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)