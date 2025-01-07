Left Menu

Saluting the Brave: Shaurya Samman 2025

The Shaurya Samman 2025, held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Lucknow, honoured 17 martyrs and notable individuals from Uttar Pradesh for their contributions to the nation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries, including MP Kartikeya Sharma, attended the event to recognize these brave hearts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-01-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:56 IST
Saluting the Brave: Shaurya Samman 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow witnessed a gripping tribute to the nation's martyrs at the annual Shaurya Samman 2025. Hosted at the Taj Mahal Hotel, ITV Network and India News paid homage to 17 fallen heroes from Uttar Pradesh, who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The distinguished ceremony saw Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading the tribute, alongside notable dignitaries such as Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Families of the honourees received accolades, affirming the state's unwavering commitment to its defenders and their families.

CM Yogi highlighted the valorous contributions of UP's soldiers, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. The event reiterated the state's progress towards security, law enforcement, and development, underscoring the significant role of its law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025