Left Menu

Halle Berry's Unwavering Admiration for Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood star Halle Berry expresses lifelong admiration for Chris Hemsworth after he 'stood' up for her during a movie shoot. Berry shares her appreciation while promoting their upcoming film, 'Crime 101,' at CinemaCon. Hemsworth reciprocates admiration but admits feeling intimidated by Berry's impressive acting prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:50 IST
Halle Berry's Unwavering Admiration for Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood icon Halle Berry has declared her lifelong admiration for fellow actor Chris Hemsworth, following a memorable moment during the filming of their new movie, 'Crime 101.'

While promoting the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Berry elaborated on an event where Hemsworth 'stood' for her, emphasizing her immediate decision to be his lifelong fan. Despite his intimidating presence, Hemsworth has spoken of his deep respect for Berry's work.

Directed by Bart Layton, 'Crime 101' features other notable stars like Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro, with Hemsworth cast as a jewel thief and Berry as an insurance broker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025