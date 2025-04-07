Halle Berry's Unwavering Admiration for Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood icon Halle Berry has declared her lifelong admiration for fellow actor Chris Hemsworth, following a memorable moment during the filming of their new movie, 'Crime 101.'

While promoting the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Berry elaborated on an event where Hemsworth 'stood' for her, emphasizing her immediate decision to be his lifelong fan. Despite his intimidating presence, Hemsworth has spoken of his deep respect for Berry's work.

Directed by Bart Layton, 'Crime 101' features other notable stars like Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro, with Hemsworth cast as a jewel thief and Berry as an insurance broker.

(With inputs from agencies.)