Legacy of Courage: Remembering Havaldar Baldev Singh

Veteran soldier Havaldar Baldev Singh, a decorated war hero, passed away at 93. Singh fought in multiple India-Pakistan wars and was known for his dedication and bravery. Honored by numerous leaders, his legacy endures as an emblem of patriotism and courage, inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:00 IST
Veteran soldier Havaldar (retd) Baldev Singh, who bravely fought in multiple India-Pakistan wars, passed away at 93 in his home in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to a defence spokesperson.

Singh, revered for his service and contributions, succumbed to natural causes in Naushera, his hometown, on Monday. His last rites will be conducted with full military honours on Tuesday.

Starting his military journey as a teenager in the Bal Sena Force, established by Brigadier Usman during the Naushera and Jhangar battles, Singh's illustrious military career gained him numerous accolades, including recognition from Nehru and Prime Minister Modi.

