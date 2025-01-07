Left Menu

Allu Arjun's Hospital Visit: Concern and Controversy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun visited a young fan hospitalized after a stampede at his film premiere, where he faces legal charges. A woman died and her son was injured in the incident. Despite legal hurdles, Arjun expressed concern and hopes for the boy's recovery during his discreet hospital visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:37 IST
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun paid a visit to a young fan receiving treatment at a private hospital after being seriously injured in a tragic stampede during the premiere of Arjun's latest film, 'Pushpa 2'.

The actor's previous hospital visit was postponed due to legal complexities surrounding the incident, which left one woman dead and her eight-year-old son injured. The stampede occurred on December 4 at the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad when fans gathered to see Arjun.

Despite being named as accused No 11 in the case, the actor has expressed deep concern for the boy's health and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery. Security was increased during his discreet visit, meant to prevent any public unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

