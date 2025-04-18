Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Hathras Satsang Stampede Chargesheet

The chargesheet by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Hathras satsang stampede case faced criticism in court. Advocate A P Singh called it politically influenced and flawed. The stampede in Sikandrarao claimed 121 lives. The court will reconvene on May 2 for further arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:43 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Hathras Satsang Stampede Chargesheet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chargesheet prepared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concerning the tragic Hathras satsang stampede has been met with sharp criticism in court. Supreme Court advocate A P Singh, representing Bhole Baba, condemned the document as a 'bundle of lies' driven by media and political pressures.

The stampede, which occurred in Sikandrarao tehsil in July last year, resulted in the loss of 121 lives, predominantly women and children. Surajpal, known as Bhole Baba, was addressing the religious gathering at the time of the incident. Singh, also representing all accused in the case, asserted that the chargesheet was hastily prepared, implicating innocent individuals.

Allegations of inconsistencies in the investigation were highlighted, with Singh confident that the chargesheet's fabricated nature would be exposed in court. Of the 11 event organizers, eight have received bail, with the next hearing scheduled for May 2, further arguments anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025