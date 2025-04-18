Controversy Erupts Over Hathras Satsang Stampede Chargesheet
The chargesheet by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Hathras satsang stampede case faced criticism in court. Advocate A P Singh called it politically influenced and flawed. The stampede in Sikandrarao claimed 121 lives. The court will reconvene on May 2 for further arguments.
The chargesheet prepared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concerning the tragic Hathras satsang stampede has been met with sharp criticism in court. Supreme Court advocate A P Singh, representing Bhole Baba, condemned the document as a 'bundle of lies' driven by media and political pressures.
The stampede, which occurred in Sikandrarao tehsil in July last year, resulted in the loss of 121 lives, predominantly women and children. Surajpal, known as Bhole Baba, was addressing the religious gathering at the time of the incident. Singh, also representing all accused in the case, asserted that the chargesheet was hastily prepared, implicating innocent individuals.
Allegations of inconsistencies in the investigation were highlighted, with Singh confident that the chargesheet's fabricated nature would be exposed in court. Of the 11 event organizers, eight have received bail, with the next hearing scheduled for May 2, further arguments anticipated.
