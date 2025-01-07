Left Menu

Angels in New Orleans: Hope Amidst Tragedy at the Joan of Arc Parade

In New Orleans, the annual Joan of Arc Parade marked the start of the Carnival season, just days after a tragic attack. Participants, dressed as angels, conveyed hope and resilience while celebrating the city's vibrant traditions. President Biden honored victims, and the event uplifted spirits with courage and joy.

Updated: 07-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:30 IST
Women dressed as angels graced the streets of New Orleans to celebrate the first parade of the Carnival season, held just blocks away from a recent tragic incident where 14 people were killed by a rampaging driver.

The annual Joan of Arc Parade drew hundreds to the historic French Quarter on Monday evening. Despite the shadow cast by the violent New Year's Day attack, organizers aimed to showcase the city's enduring spirit through the celebration. 'We are celebrating life,' said Antoinette de Alteriis of the Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc. 'We are choosing hope and we are choosing joy.' Prior to the parade, President Joe Biden paid tribute to the victims at the nearby St. Louis Cathedral.

The parade, commemorating the birthday of French hero Joan of Arc, signals the end of the Christmas season and the onset of Carnival leading to Mardi Gras. Life Sacco, who portrayed Joan of Arc, expressed that the parade's themes of courage and hope resonate with the city's current emotional state. New Orleans hosts the largest and most renowned Carnival in the US, featuring a variety of celebrations from local street parties to grand parades.

