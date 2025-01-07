Left Menu

Alia Bhatt Back to Work: New Projects on the Horizon

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt resumes work post-vacation, sharing glimpses of her day on Instagram. She is set to star in two upcoming films: the spy drama 'Alpha' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, launching in December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:55 IST
Actor Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt has returned to work following a delightful vacation with her family in Thailand. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share snippets of her workday with fans, presenting a sneak peek into her vibrant return.

The first image she shared showcased Alia confidently displaying her makeup artistry, accompanying the post with the caption, 'Back to the grind.' Subsequently, she posted another photo posing with her collaborative team, captioned 'With my team behind,' reflecting her supportive work environment.

Professionally, Bhatt is poised to headline the much-anticipated spy drama 'Alpha' alongside Sharvari, under the direction of Shiv Rawail. This film is set to bolster the esteemed Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Additionally, she will grace the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project 'Love and War,' featuring co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. This project, announced in January 2024, will premiere in theaters in December 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

