Alia Bhatt Back to Work: New Projects on the Horizon

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt has returned to work following a delightful vacation with her family in Thailand. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share snippets of her workday with fans, presenting a sneak peek into her vibrant return.

The first image she shared showcased Alia confidently displaying her makeup artistry, accompanying the post with the caption, 'Back to the grind.' Subsequently, she posted another photo posing with her collaborative team, captioned 'With my team behind,' reflecting her supportive work environment.

Professionally, Bhatt is poised to headline the much-anticipated spy drama 'Alpha' alongside Sharvari, under the direction of Shiv Rawail. This film is set to bolster the esteemed Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Additionally, she will grace the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project 'Love and War,' featuring co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. This project, announced in January 2024, will premiere in theaters in December 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)