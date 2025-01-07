Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood with Gratitude

Marking a milestone in his illustrious career, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 25th year in the film industry this January. Not only does he commemorate this significant anniversary, but he also approaches another personal landmark—his birthday on January 10.

Taking a moment from his busy schedule, Hrithik met with Indian media representatives in Mumbai to express his heartfelt gratitude. During an informal meeting, Roshan thanked the media for their unwavering support, acknowledging their role in shaping both his personal and professional life over the years.

Reflecting on his journey, Hrithik recalled how he was overwhelmed with nerves during the release of his debut film, 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,' directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. Despite his continuing shyness, he appreciates how the media interactions have helped him evolve, bringing out cheers from the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)