Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood with Gratitude

Hrithik Roshan marks 25 years in Bollywood, reflecting on his career and thanking the media for their role in his development. As he prepares for his birthday, Roshan shared heartfelt sentiments during a media meeting, highlighting the media's impact on his journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:28 IST
Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood with Gratitude
Actor Hrithik Roshan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marking a milestone in his illustrious career, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 25th year in the film industry this January. Not only does he commemorate this significant anniversary, but he also approaches another personal landmark—his birthday on January 10.

Taking a moment from his busy schedule, Hrithik met with Indian media representatives in Mumbai to express his heartfelt gratitude. During an informal meeting, Roshan thanked the media for their unwavering support, acknowledging their role in shaping both his personal and professional life over the years.

Reflecting on his journey, Hrithik recalled how he was overwhelmed with nerves during the release of his debut film, 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,' directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. Despite his continuing shyness, he appreciates how the media interactions have helped him evolve, bringing out cheers from the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025