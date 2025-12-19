Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Gags Police Officers Below Senior Ranks from Media Interaction

Himachal Pradesh has restricted junior police officers from media interactions, prompting concerns over transparency. Only top-ranking officers are authorized to speak to the press, enforcing a regulation under Central Civil Services rules. Mediapersons argue this move undermines democratic values and poses challenges during emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent move, the Himachal Pradesh police department has issued a directive preventing police officers below the rank of superintendent of police and deputy inspector general from engaging with the media. The order specifies that only high-ranking officers can officially communicate on matters of crime and law enforcement.

The restriction, grounded in the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, aims to ensure sanctioned communication. According to the regulation, any media interaction by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) and Station House Officers (SHO) must be authorized in writing by a superior authority.

This decision has drawn criticism from mediapersons who argue it contradicts democratic principles of transparency and accountability. They question the practicality of exclusively relying on high-ranking officials to manage press inquiries during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

