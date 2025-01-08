Left Menu

Alma Harmony: Redefining Aesthetic Treatment with Award-Winning Design

Alma Lasers' multi-platform solution, Alma Harmony, won the European Product Design Award for its innovative and elegant design. This state-of-the-art platform integrates advanced technologies for diverse aesthetic treatments. The award celebrates Alma's commitment to advancing clinical aesthetics through cutting-edge design and functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caesarea | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:55 IST
Alma Harmony: Redefining Aesthetic Treatment with Award-Winning Design

In a notable achievement for the medical aesthetic industry, Alma Harmony, developed by Alma Lasers, has been awarded the European Product Design Award in the Industrial/Healthcare Medical Product category. This accolade underscores the company's innovation and design excellence in the realm of aesthetic solutions.

The European Product Design Award, a prestigious global competition, is known for recognizing outstanding design. Alma Harmony stood out among thousands of entries worldwide, celebrated for its modular design and capacity to enhance aesthetic care through cutting-edge technologies.

Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma, expressed pride in the award, highlighting the product's transformative impact on clinical practices. Alma Harmony is part of Alma's premium series, aiming to set new standards in practitioner efficiency and patient care through advanced, user-friendly technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025