Alma Harmony: Redefining Aesthetic Treatment with Award-Winning Design

In a notable achievement for the medical aesthetic industry, Alma Harmony, developed by Alma Lasers, has been awarded the European Product Design Award in the Industrial/Healthcare Medical Product category. This accolade underscores the company's innovation and design excellence in the realm of aesthetic solutions.

The European Product Design Award, a prestigious global competition, is known for recognizing outstanding design. Alma Harmony stood out among thousands of entries worldwide, celebrated for its modular design and capacity to enhance aesthetic care through cutting-edge technologies.

Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma, expressed pride in the award, highlighting the product's transformative impact on clinical practices. Alma Harmony is part of Alma's premium series, aiming to set new standards in practitioner efficiency and patient care through advanced, user-friendly technologies.

