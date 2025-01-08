Left Menu

Jacob Elordi May Replace Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott’s ‘The Dog Stars’

Jacob Elordi, known for his role in 'Euphoria', may replace Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott's upcoming film 'The Dog Stars' due to Mescal's scheduling conflicts with the Beatles anthology project. The film is a post-apocalyptic thriller about a flu virus, based on Peter Heller's 2012 novel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:43 IST
Jacob Elordi May Replace Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott’s ‘The Dog Stars’
  • Country:
  • United States

The upcoming Ridley Scott film, 'The Dog Stars', may see Jacob Elordi replacing Paul Mescal, due to scheduling conflicts with another project involving Sam Mendes' Beatles anthology. Mescal, previously involved in Scott's 'Gladiator 2', was forced to exit the film.

'The Dog Stars', a post-apocalyptic thriller slated to be Scott's next project, portrays a grim future ravaged by a catastrophic flu virus. If finalized, Elordi will take on the role of a pilot named Hig who teams up with a grumpy gunman to fend off the Reapers, a group of scavengers.

The screenplay, originating from Peter Heller's 2012 novel and penned by Mark L Smith, is set under 20th Century's banner. Elordi, meanwhile, will also appear in the final season of HBO's 'Euphoria' and Warner Bros' 'Wuthering Heights' with Margot Robbie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025