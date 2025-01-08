Jacob Elordi May Replace Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott’s ‘The Dog Stars’

The upcoming Ridley Scott film, 'The Dog Stars', may see Jacob Elordi replacing Paul Mescal, due to scheduling conflicts with another project involving Sam Mendes' Beatles anthology. Mescal, previously involved in Scott's 'Gladiator 2', was forced to exit the film.

'The Dog Stars', a post-apocalyptic thriller slated to be Scott's next project, portrays a grim future ravaged by a catastrophic flu virus. If finalized, Elordi will take on the role of a pilot named Hig who teams up with a grumpy gunman to fend off the Reapers, a group of scavengers.

The screenplay, originating from Peter Heller's 2012 novel and penned by Mark L Smith, is set under 20th Century's banner. Elordi, meanwhile, will also appear in the final season of HBO's 'Euphoria' and Warner Bros' 'Wuthering Heights' with Margot Robbie.

(With inputs from agencies.)