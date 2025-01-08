Left Menu

Chinese Actor's Ordeal: A Human Trafficking Saga

Chinese actor Wang Xing was found near the Myanmar-Thailand border after being a victim of human trafficking. Thai police reported he was lured by a fake casting call and forced into online scam operations in Myanmar, a hub for such criminal activities.

Updated: 08-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:00 IST
A Chinese actor, Wang Xing, who vanished after traveling to Thailand, has been identified as a victim of human trafficking, according to Thai police. His disappearance was notable due to the criminal networks operating near the Myanmar-Thailand border.

Authorities located Wang in Myanmar on Tuesday and brought him to Thailand for questioning. Photographs depicted him with a shaved head, sitting with police in the border town of Mae Sot, a disturbing symbol of the ordeal he faced.

Wang was reportedly misled by promises of a job from a Thai entertainment company and ended up in a call scam operation in Myanmar. This area is infamous for illegal activities, and his case highlights the ongoing issue of organized crime exploiting vulnerable individuals for fraudulent schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

