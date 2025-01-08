Chinese Actor's Ordeal: A Human Trafficking Saga

A Chinese actor, Wang Xing, who vanished after traveling to Thailand, has been identified as a victim of human trafficking, according to Thai police. His disappearance was notable due to the criminal networks operating near the Myanmar-Thailand border.

Authorities located Wang in Myanmar on Tuesday and brought him to Thailand for questioning. Photographs depicted him with a shaved head, sitting with police in the border town of Mae Sot, a disturbing symbol of the ordeal he faced.

Wang was reportedly misled by promises of a job from a Thai entertainment company and ended up in a call scam operation in Myanmar. This area is infamous for illegal activities, and his case highlights the ongoing issue of organized crime exploiting vulnerable individuals for fraudulent schemes.

